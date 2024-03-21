"Irish Nachos" are the newest food coming to Fenway Park this Red Sox season

BOSTON - Buy me some peanuts and ... Irish nachos? The newest food offering at Fenway Park has to be seen to be believed.

The home of the Boston Red Sox, in an apparent nod to the region's special connection to Ireland, will serve up "Irish Nachos" for the first time this season. They consist of "waffle fries, corned beef, sauerkraut, sour cream, Thousand Island dressing, and queso fresco," ballpark food provider Aramark says.

The Irish Nachos coming to Fenway Park Aramark

Fans will be able to find the special nachos at the Home Plate concourse, Gate E Concessions and the Truly Terrace in right field.

New food at Fenway Park

Some of the other new eats coming to Fenway include a chicken and waffle bowl, a Togarashi clam roll, Boston Creme Pie and a "One Pound Giant Cookie." There will also be more "grab-and-go" beer markets and self-checkout options to let fans get back to their seats quickly.

The chicken and waffle bowl at Fenway. Aramark

It was also announced that local Mexican restaurant chain Anna's Taqueria and Luke's Lobsters will be opening inside Fenway this season.

Will menu items get Boston fans hyped for baseball this year? A recent poll showed Red Sox fans are extremely pessimistic about the upcoming season.