"Irish Nachos" are the newest food coming to Fenway Park this Red Sox season

By Neal Riley

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Buy me some peanuts and ... Irish nachos? The newest food offering at Fenway Park has to be seen to be believed.

The home of the Boston Red Sox, in an apparent nod to the region's special connection to Ireland, will serve up "Irish Nachos" for the first time this season. They consist of "waffle fries, corned beef, sauerkraut, sour cream, Thousand Island dressing, and queso fresco," ballpark food provider Aramark says.

irish-nachos.jpg
The Irish Nachos coming to Fenway Park Aramark

Fans will be able to find the special nachos at the Home Plate concourse, Gate E Concessions and the Truly Terrace in right field. 

New food at Fenway Park

Some of the other new eats coming to Fenway include a chicken and waffle bowl, a Togarashi clam roll, Boston Creme Pie and a "One Pound Giant Cookie." There will also be more "grab-and-go" beer markets and self-checkout options to let fans get back to their seats quickly.

chicken-and-waffle-bowl-fenway.jpg
The chicken and waffle bowl at Fenway. Aramark

It was also announced that local Mexican restaurant chain Anna's Taqueria and Luke's Lobsters will be opening inside Fenway this season.

Will menu items get Boston fans hyped for baseball this year? A recent poll showed Red Sox fans are extremely pessimistic about the upcoming season. 

Neal Riley

Neal J. Riley is a digital producer for CBS Boston. He has been with WBZ-TV since 2014. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe and The San Francisco Chronicle. Neal is a graduate of Boston University.

First published on March 21, 2024 / 2:26 PM EDT

