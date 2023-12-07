Watch CBS News
Investigation recommends better oversight, security after Harvard morgue scandal

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

CAMBRIDGE - Six months after the morgue manager was arrested for stealing and selling body parts and selling them online, the Harvard Medical School has a list of changes that need to be implemented, according to an independent review released Thursdays.

The review calls for more oversight and better documentation of the cadaver donations. The panel also recommends better security, including more cameras and assigned access key cards.

Harvard Medical School Morgue Scandal
Former Harvard Medical School morgue manager Cedric Lodge leaves federal court in New Hampshire, June 14, 2023. Steven Porter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

In June, investigators uncovered a network of human body parts trafficking that included the Harvard morgue. Morgue manager Cedric Lodge, his wife Denise and two alleged buyers — Katrina MacLean and Joshua Taylor — were federally indicted in Pennsylvania. They were accused of conspiring with Jeremy Pauley, a Pennsylvania man accused of stealing body parts online.

Dean of the Faculty of Medicine George Daley and Dean for Medical Education Edward Hundert said in a statement called Lodge's alleged activities "a betrayal" of the college.  

Over 300 family members of those who donated their bodies to Harvard have joined a class-action lawsuit

