I-93 wrong-way driver stopped in Milton with help from MassDOT plows

BOSTON – Massachusetts State Police said they utilized several MassDOT plow trucks to help stop a wrong-way driver Sunday night in the Boston area.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. Sunday night. About 10 people called 911 to report the driver going south on the northbound side of Interstate 93 in Boston.

According to callers, the driver had nearly hit multiple oncoming cars.

Troopers shut down I-93 North ahead of the wrong-way driver, and communicated with MassDOT to position several plows across the highway near Exit 11 in Milton.

A driver going the wrong was on I-93 from Boston to Milton. @boutbeantown

A short time later, the 2015 Toyota Carrolla rolled to a stop, police said.

The driver, a 76-year-old Lynn man, was described by police as "extremely confused" and said he did not know where he was.

Police said the man had an underlying health condition and was not impaired.

The car was towed from the scene and the driver made arrangements for a friend to pick him up.

State police cited the driver for a wrong-way violation and issued an immediate threat notice with the Registry of Motor Vehicles in order to have his license suspended.