In Massachusetts, Britons mourn Queen Elizabeth II's death

PLYMOUTH - The news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II was a profound moment for Unity MacLean, the owner of British Imports in the heart of Plymouth.

"Since I was born, the queen has been there. She's been a link throughout my entire life."

MacLean continued on with business selling popular items that include many images of the Queen but stayed close to British news and reflected on the popular monarch. "She was very strong on loyalty. I wish a lot of politicians, kings and queens of the world today, would use that loyalty and humility in their lifetime. She was born into fame and fortune, but had a very humble side and still cared about people."

The queen outlasted presidents and was respected around the world during her long reign. She has weathered family turmoil and heartache very privately but, throughout it all, has been a source of stability for the public to witness, says Boston University history professor Arianna Chernock.

"Her sense of public responsibility and commitment to fulfilling the responsibilities of her office is what has created such an intense bond," Chernock said.

Shelly Sinclair and her husband Sean also brought a bit of England to Plymouth with a tea shop they opened last February. The news of the queen's failing health and then her death seemed surreal.

"In my lifetime it has never happened, the queen was always there, before I was born. It'll be quite a significant change," said Sean Sinclair. "Her life is completely different from anyone else's life, and people looked up to her for it," said Shelly Sinclair.

It will be immediate change as Prince Charles assumes the monarchy which Professor Chernock says could challenge the institution.

"Charles will become King as an older man in his 70s with a weighted history. He'll have to negotiate. It's a more complicated starting point."