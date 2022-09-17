Immigration attorney says migrants are free to leave Joint Base Cape Cod

BOSTON - Immigration attorney Rachel Self was on Martha's Vineyard with the migrants from Venezuela, and actually took the bus with them to Joint Base Cape Cod.

"There was a feeling of hope, and just a feeling of community and working together," Self said.

The situation began Wednesday when the migrants boarded planes, sent by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as part of a "relocation" program. The charter flights that brought them cost $615,000 according to the Miami Herald.

Self got a firsthand look at their accommodations at the base.

"There's a cafeteria facility, bathrooms, they're being fitted with all of their needs, sheets, towels," she said.

The migrants are free to move about within the facility, but also to seek their permanent destinations in the U.S. Self and at least seven other immigration attorneys worked with federal officials to make sure the migrants were given some leeway to get to where they're headed.

"We reached out to ICE on behalf of all of them and there is no concern anymore about those check-ins as far as needing to be there next week," Self said.

This is extremely important, because those 'check-ins' with local ICE officials are a requirement for any migrant to remain in the country while their cases get processed.

"Because the onus is on the immigrant under the law to provide their correct address, and if you do not provide your correct address and you miss a hearing you are ordered removed in absentia," Self said.

Self said the migrants are also free to stay at Joint Base Cape Cod for as long as they need and have all been given cell phones.

The attorneys continue their work, trying to find out more and who these people are. "Affidavits, declarations getting the facts, finding out why they're fearful to return home," Self said.

There are attorneys preparing a lawsuit seeking an injunction to stop such transport of migrants.