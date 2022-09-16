National Guard assisting migrants moved to Cape Cod

BOURNE - It was another step in a harrowing journey for Venezuelan migrants as the bus carrying nearly 50 new arrivals rounded the rotary toward Joint Base Cape Cod after spending 36 hours on Martha's Vineyard.

"I would say it's a safe community putting resources and volunteers together to solve a situation there was no notice of," said state Senator Susan Moran, a democrat representing Plymouth/Barnstable.

The situation began Wednesday when the migrants boarded planes, sent by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as part of a "relocation" program. Many say they were tricked about where they were headed with promises of housing and jobs.

The farewell on the Vineyard was an emotional one where the island gave them shelter and support. The migrants, including young children, boarded the buses to a ferry where on board to the Cape they soaked in the sunshine and the uncertainty they still face. But where many resources awaited them. "They have the ability to provide health services, round up clothing, bedding, tents, everything people possibly need," said Senator Moran.

Boston restaurant owner and Venezuelan native Katiuska Valiente says the migrants immediately need a taste of home for comfort. She says she spent hours at her Brighton restaurant Pika cooking Friday morning and then delivering it to the base. "It's very sad for me, it's my people and we don't know what happened."

At Waquoit Congregational Church in East Falmouth, Reverend Nell Fields says she'll be organizing volunteers, including many who are Spanish speaking, to provide a sense of community to the migrants. "I trust this is a new beginning and new life for them, getting a taste of hope that will carry them through," Fields said.

Governor Baker is mobilizing 125 members of the National Guard for the effort. The migrants will also have legal assistance and access to virtual court hearings.

Senator Moran says the situation is evolving, and it's unclear the criteria for how and when the migrants will be released.