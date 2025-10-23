NBA's Terry Rozier and Chauncey Billups among nationwide arrests in connection to illegal betting

Dozens of people including several former and current NBA players and a coach in connection to two investigations into a widespread sports betting and organized crime ring, the FBI and other federal officials announced Thursday.

Among those taken into custody today are Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups and Terry Rozier, who has played for the Miami Heat since 2024. Billups, a former star guard who played for multiple NBA teams, was arrested in Portland and Rozier was arrested in Orlando.

Former NBA player Damon Jones was also arrested in connection to the sports betting charges investigation.

New York City Police Department sources told CBS News that the arrests are in relation to two federal criminal cases. One involves a sports betting ring involving former and current NBA players, including some who allegedly faked injuries. The other case involves illegal high-stakes poker games involving coaches and operated by organized crime figures.

Thirty-one people are being charged in the second case, the NYPD sources said. Some of the 31 defendants in the federal criminal case involving the illegal poker game ring are members of organized crime families known to law enforcement, NYPD sources said.

Rozier was arrested in connection with the first case, while Billups was arrested in the second one, the sources said.

FBI director Kash Patel called the arrests "extraordinary," saying that they stemmed from a "coordinated takedown across 11 states."

"Not only did we crack into the fraud that these perpetrators committed on the grand stage f the NBA, but we have also interred ane executed a system of justice against La Casa Nostra to include the Bonanno, Gambino, Genovese and Luchei crime families," Patel said.

The NBA did not immediately comment.

This is not the first high-profile incident involving alleged illegal betting and the NBA. Earlier this year in a separate case, former NBA player Gilbert Arenas was arrested for allegedly operating an illegal gambling and poker ring out of a California home that he owned.