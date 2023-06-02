I-Team: Suspect accused of stealing State Police rifle cut off GPS bracelet, may be armed

MALDEN - The suspect accused of stealing a patrol rifle from a State Police cruiser in Malden is on the run, according to I-Team sources.

Sources say on Friday afternoon, police were notified the 15-year-old suspect, who faces several charges in the theft, cut off his GPS monitoring bracelet. That triggered a "be on the lookout" bulletin that was broadcast to officers on the street, telling them he could be armed with a handgun.

The 15-year-old suspect is one of two Malden teens charged in March with breaking into a marked police cruiser in a Malden apartment complex and stealing the rifle along with ammunition.

Days after the theft, police arrested the teens and recovered the gun in one of their basements. At the time, the district attorney said the rifle had not been used in any crimes.

The teens were charged in juvenile court and released with GPS monitoring devices. Sources say a warrant has been issued for the teen who cut off his bracelet.

Police have been warned to use caution if they find him, suspecting he may be armed.