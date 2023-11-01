I-Team: Mass. teen found with Illinois man accused of preying on children for more than a decade

I-Team: Missing teen found with Illinois man who had been grooming her

BOSTON - According to the Illinois Sex Offender Registry, Weston Farrell Opas has been allegedly preying on children for more than a decade. The head of Homeland Security Investigations in New England, Michael Krol, describes Opas' pattern as disturbingly familiar.

"These bad guys will stop at nothing to find these kids and exploit them," said Krol.

Opas' latest arrest involves a 16-year-old girl from Massachusetts. Authorities state that the 42-year-old was living with the teenager in his Glenview, Illinois, home and was grooming her.

"These predators know where to find these kids and how to gain their confidence and trust, and once they have that confidence, that's when their deceit and predatory tendencies take over," explained Krol.

Weston Opas Cook County Sheriff's Office

Illinois officials allege that over the past year, Opas made several trips to the Bay State to engage in sexual activities with the teenager. Investigators revealed that Opas met the teen through an online gaming app and was aware that she was only 16 years old.

"It's when these kids go missing or they are runaways that's the perfect breeding ground for these predators... It's truly an unfortunate situation," Krol emphasized.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into Opas' alleged activities and are urging parents and guardians to remain vigilant in monitoring their children's online interactions. Listed on the sex offender registry since 2007, among Opas' crimes is child pornography. In that case the victim was 8-years-old.

Police were able to rescue the teen in Opas' home. He is being held in jail on a variety of felonies including grooming and firearms possession.