I-Team Sources: Man charged with impersonating police officer near Revere Beach
REVERE - A man accused of impersonating a police officer will be in court on Tuesday.
According to I-Team sources, State Police stopped 43-year-old Byron Boisseau driving with red lights near Revere Beach.
Sources say Boisseau had a fake badge, handcuffs, portable breath test, and a realistic looking Glock BB gun inside his car.
Boisseau will be arraigned in Chelsea District Court on Tuesday.
