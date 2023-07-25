Watch CBS News
I-Team Sources: Man charged with impersonating police officer near Revere Beach

By WBZ-News Staff

REVERE - A man accused of impersonating a police officer will be in court on Tuesday.

According to I-Team sources, State Police stopped 43-year-old Byron Boisseau driving with red lights near Revere Beach.

Sources say Boisseau had a fake badge, handcuffs, portable breath test, and a realistic looking Glock BB gun inside his car.

Boisseau will be arraigned in Chelsea District Court on Tuesday.  

First published on July 24, 2023 / 10:10 PM

