Revere man charged with impersonating police, forcing cars off the road

CHELSEA - A Revere man is accused of impersonating a police officer and "forcing other vehicles off the roadway," but his lawyer says prosecutors have it wrong.

Byron Boisseau, 43, is facing six charges including impersonation of a police officer and possession of burglarious tools. Police said on Sunday night that Boisseau was driving around in his white Ford Crown Victoria with yellow flashing lights to force cars out of the way on Revere Beach Boulevard.

When a trooper pulled Boisseau over, police say they found a whole cache of items in the car, including a bulletproof vest, a metal security badge, a large pair of bolt cutters, a folding knife, black handcuffs, a cannister of pepper spray and a breathalyzer test kit.

"This Crown Victoria was videotaped flashing colored lights, forcing vehicles, traffic out of the way," a prosecutor said in Chelsea District Court. "When officers did find that individual they were able to locate numerous items of concern."

Boisseau's defense said the items in the car were not dangerous weapons. Boisseau told police he works as a security guard.

Byron Boisseau CBS Boston

"A lot of this incident is all fluff," his lawyer said. "My client did not attempt to stop anybody with these lights, he didn't identify himself as a police officer."

A judge set bail at $500 and said Boisseau can only drive to and from work while the legal case is pending.