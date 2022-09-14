Hydrant Regency dog kennel owner in Rowley charged with 39 counts of animal cruelty

ROWLEY - Following an FBI search last week, the owner of the Hydrant Regency dog kennel in Rowley has been charged with 39 counts of animal cruelty.

Rowley police announced Wednesday that the charges against owner April Bernhardt were the result of an investigation conducted with the MSPCA and Animal Rescue League of Boston.

Animal control reported "concerning issues" at the kennel while returning some goats that got loose and were walking on Route 1 on August 27. An investigation followed, and the FBI's evidence response team was called to search the kennel for evidence of dead dogs, police said.

Bernhardt turned herself into police and will be arraigned at Newburyport District Court Wednesday.

The Hydrant Regency has been closed since August 29. Animals that were being housed on the property are now back with their owners. The MSPCA took custody of the goats.