FBI helping investigate "concerning issues" at Hydrant Regency Dog Kennel in Rowley

BOSTON --The FBI is now helping with an investigation into the conditions of the Hydrant Regency Dog Kennel in Rowley.

The FBI's Evidence Response Team searched the kennel Friday morning after being asked by State Police to help.

The kennel was flagged by police on August 27 when they were returning goats found roaming on Route 1.

Police say that is when they noticed some "concerning issues" at the kennel, which has been closed since August 29. It is still unclear what the issues were.

There is expected to be a significant police presence at the kennel all day on Friday.

Animals being housed on the property have been returned to their owners, while the goats are in the custody of the MSPCA.  

First published on September 9, 2022 / 12:26 PM

