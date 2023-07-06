Watch CBS News
13-year-old loses part of hand in Hyde Park fireworks explosion

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

HYDE PARK – A 13-year-old lost part of their hand in a fireworks explosion in Hyde Park Wednesday.

It happened just before 6 p.m. on Margaretta Drive.

Boston police said the child is expected to survive.

A day earlier, firefighters in Yarmouth warned the public to leave fireworks to the professionals after a 40-year-old man was nearly killed during an explosion. He was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries to his arm and leg.

