13-year-old loses part of hand in Hyde Park fireworks explosion
HYDE PARK – A 13-year-old lost part of their hand in a fireworks explosion in Hyde Park Wednesday.
It happened just before 6 p.m. on Margaretta Drive.
Boston police said the child is expected to survive.
A day earlier, firefighters in Yarmouth warned the public to leave fireworks to the professionals after a 40-year-old man was nearly killed during an explosion. He was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries to his arm and leg.
