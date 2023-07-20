Officials consider adding speed humps, signs after Hyde Park hit-and-run that killed 4-year-old

Boston officials consider adding speed humps and signs after Hyde Park hit-and-run that killed 4-yea

Boston officials consider adding speed humps and signs after Hyde Park hit-and-run that killed 4-yea

Boston officials consider adding speed humps and signs after Hyde Park hit-and-run that killed 4-yea

HYDE PARK – Boston Police are keeping a close eye and a radar gun is in operation along the stretch of Wood Avenue in Hyde Park where a 4-year-old Ivan Pierre was killed Tuesday night.

Officers spent Thursday repeatedly pulling over drivers suspected of speeding through the 25 MPH zone.

Police also released video of a silver sedan with a hatchback driving through the area when it happened Tuesday. It's the car they are looking for in the hit and run.

Boston Police say this car hit and killed 4-year-old Ivan Pierre on Wood Avenue in Hyde Park, July 18, 2023. Boston Police

A steady stream of family and friends have been visiting four-year-old Ivan Pierre's family, including members of their church, like Carolle Casseus.

"If that driver realizes he hit someone he should turn in himself," she said.

Pierre is among more than 870 pedestrians hit in crashes so far this year in Massachusetts, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Ivan Pierre The Limage family

An interactive map on a MassDOT website shows all the accidents in Boston. On Wood Avenue, it shows two others killed in crashes on that street over the last six years.

"They come there like it's the Indianapolis 500," said Charles Ellison, who lives in the neighborhood.

According to the mayor's office, speed humps have not been installed on the street because it's an important connection for emergency vehicles. The city has put curves in the road to slow drivers.

Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo says his office is pushing for speed humps.

"My hope is that just the amount and concentration of incidents like this leads to a change of heart in terms of whether or not this specific location can receive speed bumps," he said.

City officials say they're also looking into adding more signage in the area to encourage safe driving.