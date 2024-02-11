15-year-old arrested after Domino's delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Hyde Park

2 teens wanted for stealing food from pizza delivery driver at gunpoint in Hyde Park

BOSTON – A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after a pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint in Hyde Park, though a second suspect remains at large.

Boston police said two teenagers flashed a gun and stole food from a Domino's delivery driver on Woodglen Road last week.

Police had released photos of the two suspects following the robbery.

The two are accused of robbing a Domino's driver in Hyde Park on February 7, 2024. Boston Police

One 15-year-old has been arrested and charged with armed robbery. Detectives searched the teenager's home and allegedly found evidence related to the crime.

The boy is expected to be arraigned in the coming days in Boston Juvenile Court.

Boston police are continuing to search for the second suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call (617) 343-5607.