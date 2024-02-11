15-year-old arrested after Domino's delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Hyde Park
BOSTON – A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after a pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint in Hyde Park, though a second suspect remains at large.
Boston police said two teenagers flashed a gun and stole food from a Domino's delivery driver on Woodglen Road last week.
Police had released photos of the two suspects following the robbery.
One 15-year-old has been arrested and charged with armed robbery. Detectives searched the teenager's home and allegedly found evidence related to the crime.
The boy is expected to be arraigned in the coming days in Boston Juvenile Court.
Boston police are continuing to search for the second suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call (617) 343-5607.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.