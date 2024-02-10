2 teens wanted for stealing food from pizza delivery driver at gunpoint in Boston

2 teens wanted for stealing food from pizza delivery driver at gunpoint in Hyde Park

HYDE PARK - Police are looking for two teenagers who are accused of stealing food from a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood.

It happened at 1:42 p.m. Wednesday on Woodglen Road. Police said the two teens brandished a handgun and stole the food bag from a Domino's delivery driver. The driver wasn't hurt.

The two suspects are wanted for robbing a delivery driver on February 7, 2024. Boston Police

Police are now looking for two Hispanic teenager boys. Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call Boston Police at 617-343-5607. They can also report tips anonymously by calling the Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS.