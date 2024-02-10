Watch CBS News
Local News

2 teens wanted for stealing food from pizza delivery driver at gunpoint in Boston

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

2 teens wanted for stealing food from pizza delivery driver at gunpoint in Hyde Park
2 teens wanted for stealing food from pizza delivery driver at gunpoint in Hyde Park 00:17

HYDE PARK - Police are looking for two teenagers who are accused of stealing food from a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood.

It happened at 1:42 p.m. Wednesday on Woodglen Road. Police said the two teens brandished a handgun and stole the food bag from a Domino's delivery driver. The driver wasn't hurt.

dominos-robbery-vo-11p-transfer-frame-660.jpg
The two suspects are wanted for robbing a delivery driver on February 7, 2024. Boston Police

Police are now looking for two Hispanic teenager boys. Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call Boston Police at 617-343-5607. They can also report tips anonymously by calling the Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on February 10, 2024 / 12:33 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.