South Shore communities get ready for potential strong surf from Hurricane Lee

MARSHFIELD - Hurricane Lee isn't projected to make landfall in Massachusetts but communities along the South Shore are preparing for potential high wind and surf from the storm.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the South Shore, Cape Cod and the Islands.

In Marshfield, Lee could be the first real test for the town's new sea wall. The town finished expanding the sea wall last year, making it 3 feet taller and 7 feet wider.

"The seawall up here seems to be doing extremely well," said Marshfield resident Stephen Bartlett. "I have a friend who lives right on the water there and he hasn't had any problems since they put the wall up."

Gary Lamont has lived on the other side of Ocean Street in Marshfield for about 60 years. He's ridden out his share of storms and said Lee will be no different.

"Storms are good, yeah, every day's a different day," said Lamont.

Along the coast and onto Cape Cod, boat owners are heeding the advice of harbormasters and getting their boats out of the water.

"I'd like to get another month out of the boat, honestly, but for this storm, it seems like you might as well just pull it in and watch and see what happens," said boat owner Marcus McGraw.

Homeowners in low-lying areas are being asked to prepare accordingly for any potential flooding. Utility crews are also on standby for downed wires and trees.