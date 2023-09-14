Coastal communities in Massachusetts prepare for Hurricane Lee

SANDWICH - Coastal communities are getting ready for any potential impact from Hurricane Lee.

It's some 48 hours out, but it's already having an impact in Plymouth Harbor with boat owners taking no chances and getting their vessels out, though Harbormaster Chad Hunter worries not everyone will.

"Wind and rain is really our major concern. We still have a lot of boats in the water just being past Labor Day. A lot of boats can cause a lot of issues," said Hunter.

Hurricane-proof windows is what the Tree House Brewery in Sandwich has now installed, sitting so vulnerable on Cape Cod Bay. "You can't get the ocean breeze unfortunately but what stays out, stays out," said Jonny Gones.

What they hope will stay out is any surge of water. The ocean is looking pretty calm on this day, but all eyes are on the forecast and the horizon with a little bit of uncertainty a few days out. "Wind is obviously a concern. Power outages and rain more than anything else because of all the rain we've had over the past few weeks," said Sandwich homeowner Jeff Cannon.

The Sandwich Fire Department is already in prep mode with Chief John Burke worried about four things. "Storm surge, rain and flooding, and then the wind," Burke said.

Firefighters test the equipment and watch the forecast, wondering if it's a nick from Lee or something more. "To move things around it's 24 to 36 hours. You can think about it, then when you start to put it into play, it's at least 24 hours," said Burke.

Boat owner Marcus McGraw would have loved to extend summer, but Lee is getting in the way and he's playing it safe. "I'd like to get another month out of the boat honestly. but for this storm it seems like you might as well pull it in and watch to see what happens," McGraw said.