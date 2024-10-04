Patriots name Hunter Henry new team captain after losing David Andrews to injury

FOXBORO -- Jerod Mayo announced another new Patriots team captain on Friday, with tight Hunter Henry taking over after New England lost center David Andrews to a season-ending shoulder injury.

With Andrews set to be placed on IR -- which Mayo announced Friday -- the Patriots needed another new captain on the offensive side of the ball. Henry was a first-time team captain for New England last season.

"He's done a tremendous job since he's been here, both on the field and off the field," Mayo said Friday. "Obviously, his production is up. The quarterbacks have a lot of trust in him and also the players offensively, defensively and on the special teams look up to a guy like that who has played a lot of ball in this league."

Henry is New England's leading receiver through four games, catching 14 of the 21 passes that have gone his way for 148 yards. He has 147 receptions and 17 touchdowns in his 52 games in a Patriots uniform over four seasons.

Henry signed a three-year, $27 million contract to stay in New England over the offseason. He's now one of six captains for the Patriots, joining quarterback Jacoby Brissett, defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr., safety Jabrill Peppers, safety Kyle Dugger, and long snapper Joe Cardona.

Dugger was named a team captain last week after the Patriots lost linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley to a torn pectoral in Week 2. Hopefully Henry has a little bit better luck this weekend as a new team captain, as Dugger suffered an ankle injury in the team's loss to the 49ers last Sunday that has caused him to miss practice all week.

