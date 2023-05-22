Hundreds participate in 'Walk and Run for Adoption' in Taunton

TAUNTON - More than 300 people took part in the 14th annual "Walk and Run for Adoption" in Taunton on Sunday.

May is Foster Care Awareness Month.

The event hopes to raise awareness and money to promote foster care adoption in Massachusetts. All the money raised benefits the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange, which helps finds adoptive homes for children in foster care.

Jordan's Furniture sponsored Sunday's event.

More than 1,100 children and teenagers are now in foster care statewide, waiting to be adopted.