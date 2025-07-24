Hulk Hogan, pro wrestling legend, dies at 71

Pro wrestling icon Hulk Hogan has died, police and World Wrestling Entertainment said. He was 71.

First responders were called to the Clearwater Beach, Florida, home of Hogan, whose real name was Terry Bollea, around 9:50 a.m. Thursday, police said.

"The nature of the call was for a cardiac arrest," the Clearwater Police Department said in a statement. He was taken to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away," WWE said in a statement posted on social media. "One of pop culture's most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan's family, friends, and fans."

Hulk Hogan is introduced during the Texas Longhorns versus the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on November 16, 2024 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Wesley Hitt / Getty Images

Hogan grew to fame in the 1980s with WWE, then called the World Wrestling Federation. He was the main draw for the first WrestleMania in 1985 and was a fixture for years, facing everyone from Andre The Giant and Randy Savage to The Rock and even company chairman Vince McMahon.

He won six WWE championships and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.

Hogan starred in movies and TV shows, including "Hogan Knows Best," a reality TV series with his family.

The pro wrestler also faced some controversies. In 2016, a Florida jury awarded Hogan $115 million in his sex tape lawsuit against Gawker Media and then added $25 million in punitive damages. Hogan sued after Gawker in 2012 posted a video of him having sex with his former best friend's wife. He contended the post violated his privacy.

Hogan smiled and wore black throughout the three-week trial.

"Everywhere I show up, people treat me like I'm still the champ," he said of the support from fans.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.