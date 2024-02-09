How to see "Bostonhenge" at sunset

BOSTON - I am sure you have all heard of Stonehenge, the ancient stone structure in England that has literally been around for thousands of years.

One of the many fascinating aspects of Stonehenge is that it was built to align with the solstices. For instance, on the summer solstice, the sunrise aligns with the "Heel Stone" and shines perfectly through to the center of Stonehenge.

What is Bostonhenge?

Did you know that Boston has its own "henge" called "Bostonhenge"?

YES! It's true! Twice a year the sunset aligns perfectly, splitting the middle of several streets and buildings making for an amazing photographic opportunity!

Photographer Jack Daryl captured a crowd of people getting a shot of the sunset in the city last year.

Granted this is all a coincidence, the City of Boston certainly wasn't built based upon some ancient sun dial.

But, if you overlay a grid of the city with the alignment of the sunrises and sunsets, it just so happens that there are a few "perfect fits."

Bostonhenge 2024 has arrived!

When is Bostonhenge?

You can see Bostonhenge February 9-13 at sunset. Sunset occurs between 5:07 p.m. and 5:11 p.m. during this time period.

I would suggest arriving early to scope out a good location and get the cameras ready.

The "prime" viewing days will be this Saturday and Sunday. . . although given the weather forecast, Saturday will likely be a bust with too much cloud cover.

On the days just before and after the 11-12th the alignment will be close, but not perfect.



Where's the best place to see Bostonhenge?

The Back Bay is where it's at! Commonwealth Ave, Stuart Street and Boylston Street in particular.

Statler Park may be the ideal location with a little green space, enabling you to get off the roads

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Obviously you won't be able to look directly at the sun so, come prepared with the proper camera equipment!

If you can't make it this weekend, there will be another chance later this year between Oct. 27-29th.

Other cities also celebrate their own "henge days." A little "Googling" and you can see some great pics from places like Chicago and New York City.

Good luck! If you snap a pic of Bostonhenge, send it our way! Weather@wbztv.com