How are COVID Vaccines and tinnitus related? Dr. Mallika Marshall answers your questions

By Mallika Marshall, MD

BOSTON — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your medical questions. 

Robin writes, "I developed tinnitus several years ago. It runs in my family. I recently saw an article related to COVID vaccinations and tinnitus.  What can you tell me?"

There have been reports of tinnitus (ringing in the ears) after the COVID-19 vaccines, sometimes weeks later, but it has been hard to determine whether the vaccine is actually to blame or whether it's a coincidence. 

That's because many people have received multiple COVID-19 shots, and tinnitus has always been relatively common, so there is bound to be overlap.

Other shots have been suspected of triggering tinnitus in some patients, such as the flu shot, probably by causing inflammation and increased sensitivity of the brain to the sound of ringing in the ears.  

So far, the CDC says they have not found a direct link between the COVID vaccines and tinnitus. They will continue to monitor cases, but if a link is eventually discovered, rest assured, the risk would still be very small. 

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.   

First published on May 1, 2023 / 6:05 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

