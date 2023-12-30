1 killed in house fire on Hobart Avenue in Braintree

BRAINTREE - One person is dead after an early-morning house fire in Braintree.

It happened at a home on Hobart Avenue. The Department of Fire Services said an older adult was killed. Their name hasn't been released.

The cause is under investigation but the Department of Fire Services said it's not suspicious. They added the home had no working smoke alarms and said this serves as a reminder for people to have smoke alarms on every level of their home.