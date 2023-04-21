House explosion in Truro shakes neighboring homes; No reports of injuries

TRURO - Firefighters worked to keep a huge fire from spreading in Truro Friday morning after a house exploded.

There were no reports of injuries, as the fire chief did not believe anyone was home at the time. The blast shook neighboring houses on First Light Lane, people on social media reported.

Video from the scene showed flames completely engulfing the home.

"Significant explosion. . . the house behind it, surrounding houses have lost windows," Truro Fire Chief Tim Collins said.

Firefighters will be on scene all day investigating. The cause of the explosion was not immediately known.

Just one week ago, a house explosion in Berlin killed a 79-year-old woman and injured her daughter.