Watch CBS News
Local News

House engulfed by flames in Oak Bluffs fire

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

OAK BLUFFS — A home in Oak Bluffs was engulfed by flames during a fire Saturday night.

Oak Bluffs Police Officers reported to the scene on Laura's Way just after 10 p.m. last night to help the Oak Bluffs Fire Department control the fire.

334745241-223894983348268-6153223519597026981-n-1.jpg
Oak Bluffs Fire Department works to put out a house fire on Saturday night. Oak Bluffs Police Department

The home was fully engulfed by the flames but officals were able to successfully put out the fire and protect neighboring homes from damage.   

334758931-1203979210264895-5901137632769929083-n-1.jpg
A house was engulfed in flames during a fire in Oak Bluffs on Saturday night.  Oak Bluffs Police Department

The cause of the fire has yet to be announced. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on March 5, 2023 / 5:03 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.