House engulfed by flames in Oak Bluffs fire

OAK BLUFFS — A home in Oak Bluffs was engulfed by flames during a fire Saturday night.

Oak Bluffs Police Officers reported to the scene on Laura's Way just after 10 p.m. last night to help the Oak Bluffs Fire Department control the fire.

Oak Bluffs Fire Department works to put out a house fire on Saturday night. Oak Bluffs Police Department

The home was fully engulfed by the flames but officals were able to successfully put out the fire and protect neighboring homes from damage.

A house was engulfed in flames during a fire in Oak Bluffs on Saturday night. Oak Bluffs Police Department

The cause of the fire has yet to be announced.