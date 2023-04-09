Hopkinton house fire leaves man and dog dead, no working smoke detectors inside

HOPKINTON - A man and a dog were killed and a woman was critically hurt in a fire at a home in Hopkinton early Easter morning.

The fire broke out at the single level ranch house on Hayward Street around 1 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they were told two people were still in the burning home.

One man, described by firefighters as a "senior male" was found in a hallway. They said a "senior female" was found in a bedroom. Both were rushed to Milford Regional Medical Center where the man died. The woman was later taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston where she's in critical condition.

The fire department said a dog also died in the fire, which was brought under control in about an hour.

The home was destroyed. In a statement, Hopkinton Chief William Miller said there were no working smoke detectors in the house.

There's no word yet on how or where the fire started. The victim's names have not been released.