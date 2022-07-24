Watch CBS News
Suspicious death investigation underway in Hooksett, NH

HOOKSETT – An investigation is underway in Hooksett, New Hampshire on Sunday following a suspicious death.

It happened on Main Street.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said everyone involved in the death has been identified and there is no threat to the public.

Police said anyone trying to access Donati Park will have to access the area from the north because the intersection of Hooksett Road and Main Street will be impacted by the investigation.

Police did not release additional details.

First published on July 24, 2022 / 9:06 AM

