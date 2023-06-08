'Still hate among us,' Homophobic graffiti sprayed onto church in Jamaica Plain

BOSTON - Boston police are trying to find out who sprayed homophobic graffiti onto a church in Jamaica Plain.

The vandalism was found Thursday morning on the outside of the First Baptist Church on Centre Street. The police hate crime unit is now investigating.

The First Baptist Church on Centre Street in Jamaica Plain. CBS Boston

According to their website, the church is "an American Baptist and Alliance of Baptists congregation" that seeks "full inclusion and leadership within our church of LGBTQIA+ people."

Dr. Scott Hadland, the chief of adolescent and young adult medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital for Children, is a gay parishioner of the church. He said while he finds Boston a very welcoming and safe place for LGBTQ+ people, there's still work that needs to be done.

"There's still hate among us," Hadland told WBZ-TV. "The fact that my church, that is in my neighborhood in Jamaica Plain, was vandalized overnight last night with anti-gay and anti-LGBTQ slurs. And so we have a lot of work to do to show people that they are loved and affirmed in this city."

"This dangerous, hurtful messaging is an instant reminder of the hatred within too many hearts in our city and cities across the nation. We will do everything possible to protect members of the LGBTQIA+ community in Boston and Suffolk County. But our efforts must be supported by national leaders in both parties speaking in unison against these insidious impulses in our society," Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement.