Where to find holiday lights shows and drive-thru displays around Boston
BOSTON - The air is getting colder and the snowflakes are already starting to fly in the Boston area. That means it's time for the holiday lights to go up, too!
Mid-November is when lights displays and Christmas-themed drive-thrus start popping up. We've compiled a list below of the festive attractions planned for the Boston area, including the final holiday lights drive-thru at Gillette Stadium.
Keep in mind online reservations may need to be made in advance. Click on the links to learn more about each event.
Drive Thru:
Magic Of Lights at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro
Nov. 18 – Dec. 31
$23-$40 per car depending on date
Marshfield Holiday Light Show
Marshfield Fairgounds
Nov. 25 – Dec. 30
$21.99 to 24.99 per car when bought online; $30 at gate
North Shore Holiday Light Show
Crescent Farms In Haverhill at 1058 Boston Road
Nov. 18 – Dec. 31
$25 per car
Lancaster Celebration Of Lights
Lancaster Fairgrounds at 318 Seven Bridge Road
Nov. 25 – Dec. 30
$21.99 to 24.99 per car when bought online; $30 at gate
Merrimack Valley Celebration of Lights
Mann Orchards Riverside Farm in Methuen at 445 Merrimack Street
Nov. 25 – Dec. 30
$21.99 to 24.99 per car when bought online; $30 at gate
Gift Of Lights At New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Nov. 24 – Jan. 1
$35 per car
Walking:
La Salette Christmas Celebration Of Lights
The National Shrine of Our Lady of La Salette 947 Park St. in Attleboro
Nov. 24 – Jan. 1
Free
ZooLights At Stone Zoo
149 Pond Street, Stoneham
Nov. 18 – Jan. 8
$14.95 per ticket; $49.70 for a 4-pack
Winter Wonderland and the Festival of Illumination at the Southwick's Zoo
2 Southwick St., Mendon
Nov. 12 -- Dec. 31
$27 per person online; $32 at the door
Night Lights at New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill
11 French Drive, Boylston
Nov. 25 – Dec. 31
$23-$25 per ticket
Christmas By Candlelight At Old Sturbridge Village
Nov. 25 - Dec 30
$32 for adults; $16 for kids
