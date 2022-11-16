Where to find holiday lights shows and drive-thru displays around Boston

Magic of Lights returning to Gillette Stadium for final time

BOSTON - The air is getting colder and the snowflakes are already starting to fly in the Boston area. That means it's time for the holiday lights to go up, too!

Mid-November is when lights displays and Christmas-themed drive-thrus start popping up. We've compiled a list below of the festive attractions planned for the Boston area, including the final holiday lights drive-thru at Gillette Stadium.

Keep in mind online reservations may need to be made in advance. Click on the links to learn more about each event.

Drive Thru:

Magic Of Lights at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro

Nov. 18 – Dec. 31

$23-$40 per car depending on date

Marshfield Holiday Light Show

Marshfield Fairgounds

Nov. 25 – Dec. 30

$21.99 to 24.99 per car when bought online; $30 at gate

North Shore Holiday Light Show

Crescent Farms In Haverhill at 1058 Boston Road

Nov. 18 – Dec. 31

$25 per car

Lancaster Celebration Of Lights

Lancaster Fairgrounds at 318 Seven Bridge Road

Nov. 25 – Dec. 30

$21.99 to 24.99 per car when bought online; $30 at gate

Merrimack Valley Celebration of Lights

Mann Orchards Riverside Farm in Methuen at 445 Merrimack Street

Nov. 25 – Dec. 30

$21.99 to 24.99 per car when bought online; $30 at gate

Gift Of Lights At New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Nov. 24 – Jan. 1

$35 per car

Walking:

La Salette Christmas Celebration Of Lights

The National Shrine of Our Lady of La Salette 947 Park St. in Attleboro

Nov. 24 – Jan. 1

Free

ZooLights At Stone Zoo

149 Pond Street, Stoneham

Nov. 18 – Jan. 8

$14.95 per ticket; $49.70 for a 4-pack

Winter Wonderland and the Festival of Illumination at the Southwick's Zoo

2 Southwick St., Mendon

Nov. 12 -- Dec. 31

$27 per person online; $32 at the door

Night Lights at New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill

11 French Drive, Boylston

Nov. 25 – Dec. 31

$23-$25 per ticket

Christmas By Candlelight At Old Sturbridge Village

Nov. 25 - Dec 30

$32 for adults; $16 for kids