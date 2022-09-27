Holiday lights drive-thru returning to Gillette Stadium 'for the last time ever'
FOXBORO - New Englanders have just one more chance to experience the "Magic of Lights" at Gillette Stadium.
It was announced Tuesday that the holiday lights drive-thru, which debuted in Foxboro in 2020, will return "for the last time ever" from November 18 until December 31.
This year's experience will include a 32-foot tall animated Barbie in addition to a tunnel of lights, Toyland display and life-sized dinosaur figures.
Tickets go on sale Thursday, with a $15 per car offer available for a limited time online.
