Holiday lights drive-thru returning to Gillette Stadium 'for the last time ever'

FOXBORO - New Englanders have just one more chance to experience the "Magic of Lights" at Gillette Stadium.

It was announced Tuesday that the holiday lights drive-thru, which debuted in Foxboro in 2020, will return "for the last time ever" from November 18 until December 31.

This year's experience will include a 32-foot tall animated Barbie in addition to a tunnel of lights, Toyland display and life-sized dinosaur figures.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, with a $15 per car offer available for a limited time online.