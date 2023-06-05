'Hocus Pocus 3' movie sequel in the works at Disney

Are the Sanderson sisters coming back to Salem for a third time?

Disney executive Sean Bailey told The New York Times that "Hocus Pocus 3" is in development following the success of a sequel last fall.

"Hocus Pocus 2" saw witchy sisters Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy return to modern-day Salem more than 25 years after the original film's release. The sequel was filmed in Rhode Island, while the original was shot in Salem.

The sequel set an opening weekend streaming record with 2.7 billion minutes viewed, according to the Hollywood Reporter, and it was the fifth-most streamed movie of 2022.

There's no word yet on where the new movie will be shot or who it will star.