Student at Sharon High School accused of making hit list inspired by TikTok challenge

Student at Sharon High School accused of making hit list inspired by TikTok

SHARON - A student at Sharon High School is accused of making a hit list inspired by a TikTok challenge.

In a letter sent home to families, the principal and district superintendent said they were alerted to the list by a parent. They said some students were aware of it but didn't say anything. They're now encouraging parents and caregivers to speak with their children about reporting anything suspicious and the dangers of social media.

The school said they've already contacted families whose children were named on the list.

According to police, the student who made the list is now safe and there's no ongoing threat. The school said they're now working with the student's family, police and counselors.