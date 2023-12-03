Watch CBS News
Mother says Hisham Awartani, student shot in Vermont, is now paralyzed

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Mother of Palestinian student shot in Vermont says he is paralyzed
Mother of Palestinian student shot in Vermont says he is paralyzed 00:30

BURLINGTON, Vermont - The mother of a Palestinian student who was shot in Vermont now says her son is paralyzed.

Hisham Awartani's mother previously said her son may not be able to move his legs for the rest of his life after the shooting left him with a bullet in his spine. Now, she tells CNN, he is paralyzed.

Awartani, who is a student at Brown University, is one of three students who were shot while walking in Burlington, Vermont, over Thanksgiving weekend.

Jason Eaton, the man accused of shooting the three college students of Palestinian descent in Vermont, was ordered held without bail Monday. Eaton, 48, pleaded not guilty.  

Awartani is expected to be released from the hospital next week.

Investigators said two of the men were wearing keffiyehs, scarfs that symbolize Palestinian solidarity, when they were shot. Attorney General Merrick Garland said ATF and the FBI are looking into whether this was a hate crime.

December 3, 2023

