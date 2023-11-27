Suspect arrested in the shooting of 3 Palestinian students in Vermont ordered held without bail

Suspect arrested in shooting of 3 Palestinian students in Burlington, Vermont

A suspect accused of shooting and wounding three 20-year-old men of Palestinian descent was ordered held without bail Monday morning. Jason Eaton, 48, pleaded not guilty in the shooting that wounded the three college students who were attending a Thanksgiving holiday gathering near the University of Vermont campus.

Wearing an inmate's uniform, Eaton appeared in court remotely Monday morning on a large television screen set up near the defense table. He said little during the brief court appearance, confirming his name when asked by the judge.

The judge said bail would be revisited at a later date.

Eaton was arrested Sunday afternoon by agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.