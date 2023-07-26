High surf and rip current risk in effect for beaches on south coast and Cape Cod

BOSTON - Those looking to beat the heat at certain beaches on Thursday are advised to be careful, as the National Weather Service issued a High Surf Advisory.

Beaches affected include ones on the ocean on the south coast, Cape Cod and the islands. The National Weather Service said there's not only a risk of high surf but also rip currents, which can be deadly.

[High Surf -- Dangerous Rip Currents Thu] A High Surf Advisory has been posted for many ocean exposed beaches on the south coast, Cape and Islands. This is also where a high risk of dangerous rip currents exists for beachgoers. pic.twitter.com/FC13JatHFO — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 26, 2023

There's also a risk of thunderstorms for most of Massachusetts for Thursday, along with very high heat.