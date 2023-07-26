Watch CBS News
Local News

High surf and rip current risk in effect for beaches on south coast and Cape Cod

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Those looking to beat the heat at certain beaches on Thursday are advised to be careful, as the National Weather Service issued a High Surf Advisory.

Beaches affected include ones on the ocean on the south coast, Cape Cod and the islands. The National Weather Service said there's not only a risk of high surf but also rip currents, which can be deadly.

There's also a risk of thunderstorms for most of Massachusetts for Thursday, along with very high heat.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on July 26, 2023 / 4:40 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.