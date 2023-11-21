Watch CBS News
Local News

High school football rivals face off at Fenway Park

By Brandon Truitt

/ CBS Boston

High school football rivals face off at Fenway Park
High school football rivals face off at Fenway Park 01:55

BOSTON - At first glance it might look like your run-of-the-mill football game, but the stakes were high and the venue fit the moment.

Over the next two days, eight high schools in our area will face off in rivalry football games played in Fenway Park. The series of games have become a Thanksgiving tradition of sorts for some of the schools lucky enough to play in them.

"I think it's amazing," said Brighton High School parent Ashley Rivera. "It makes the football players show up and show out. They are doing the best they can do on this field. It really makes them shine."

RELATED: High school football scoreboard 

For many of the students, this marks not only their last football game of the season, but their final game of their high school career. 

Brighton football
Brighton High School football team celebrates win over TechBoston Academy at Fenway Park.  CBS Boston

That was the case for Brighton High School senior Moses Onwuka. "Playing at Fenway is a big achievement, most teams don't play here," said Onwuka. "Senior year. Go out. It's a great way to go out. It's mind blowing that we could play in this big stadium. It's crazy. We are only the first couple of teams to play here. It's an honor."

Brighton beat TechBoston Academy 20-14.

In the second game Tuesday night, King Philip beat Franklin 35-0.

Brandon Truitt
Truitt-2022.jpg

Brandon Truitt joined WBZ-TV in January 2022 after working as a reporter and fill-in anchor at WPRI in Providence, Rhode Island. Before WPRI, Truitt worked at WNCT in Greenville, North Carolina, where he began his career in broadcast journalism.

First published on November 21, 2023 / 11:25 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.