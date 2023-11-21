High school football rivals face off at Fenway Park

BOSTON - At first glance it might look like your run-of-the-mill football game, but the stakes were high and the venue fit the moment.

Over the next two days, eight high schools in our area will face off in rivalry football games played in Fenway Park. The series of games have become a Thanksgiving tradition of sorts for some of the schools lucky enough to play in them.

"I think it's amazing," said Brighton High School parent Ashley Rivera. "It makes the football players show up and show out. They are doing the best they can do on this field. It really makes them shine."

For many of the students, this marks not only their last football game of the season, but their final game of their high school career.

Brighton High School football team celebrates win over TechBoston Academy at Fenway Park. CBS Boston

That was the case for Brighton High School senior Moses Onwuka. "Playing at Fenway is a big achievement, most teams don't play here," said Onwuka. "Senior year. Go out. It's a great way to go out. It's mind blowing that we could play in this big stadium. It's crazy. We are only the first couple of teams to play here. It's an honor."

Brighton beat TechBoston Academy 20-14.

In the second game Tuesday night, King Philip beat Franklin 35-0.

