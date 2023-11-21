Watch CBS News
2023 Massachusetts High School Football Thanksgiving Day Scoreboard

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- People love their turkey and all of those incredible fixins on Thanksgiving Day. It's also a great day to sit around the table with your extended family, friends, and anyone else you welcome into your home.

But it isn't Thanksgiving without some high school football, and the table is set with another 100+ games on Thursday morning and afternoon (plus a few games on Tuesday and Wednesday) around the state of Massachusetts.

If you can't make it out to cheer on your hometown team, we have you covered! Check back throughout the week for the latest on the high school gridiron!

TEAM 1

TEAM 2

WINNER

FINAL SCORE

Tech Boston

Brighton

Fenway Park

Tuesday 5pm

King Philip

Franklin

Fenway Park

Tuesday 7:30pm

Worcester Tech

Abby Kelley Foster

Wednesday 3pm

Chelmsford

Billerica

Wednesday 4pm

Blue Hills

Bristol-Plymouth

Wednesday 5pm

South Shore

Holbrook/Avon

Wednesday 5pm

Shawnseen

Arlington Catholic

Wednesday 6pm

North Middlesex

Assabet

Wednesday 6pm

Archbishop Williams

Cardinal Spellman

Wednesday 6pm

St. Mary's

Everett

Wednesday 6pm

Lowell Catholic

Greater Lowell

Wednesday 6pm

Oakmont

Lunenburg

Wednesday 6pm

Monty Tech

Nashoba Valley Tech

Wednesday 6pm

Tri-County

Old Colony

Wednesday 6pm

Gardner

Quabbin

Wednesday 6pm

Ware

Quaboag

Wednesday 6pm

St. Paul

St. Bernard's 

Wednesday 6pm

Chelsea

Cathedral

Wednesday 6pm

Monomoy

St. John Paul II

Wednesday 6pm

Malden Catholic

St. John's (Shrewsbury)

Wednesday 6pm

Greater Lawrence

Whittier

Wednesday 6pm

Bishop Feehan

Bishop Stang

Wednesday 6:30pm

Leominster

Fitchburg

Wednesday 6:30pm

Pathfinder

Belchertown

Thursday 9am

South Boston

East Boston

Thursday 9:30am

Westford

Acton-Boxborough

Thursday 10am

Newburyport

Amesbury

Thursday 10am

North Andover

Andover

Thursday 10am

Old Rochester

Apponequet

Thursday 10am

Waltham

Arlington

Thursday 10am

Hopkinton

Ashland

Thursday 10am

North Attleborough

Attelboro

Thursday 10am

Southbridge

Bartlett

Thursday 10:15am

Norton

Bellingham

Thursday 10am

Salem

Beverly

Thursday 10am

Masconomet

Bishop Fenwick

Thursday 10am

Nipmuc

Blackstone Valley

Thursday 10am

Catholic Memorial

BC High

Thursday 10:30am

Milton

Braintree

Thursday 10am

Brockton

Bridgewater-Raynham

Thursday 10am

Newton North

Brookline

Thursday 10am

Bedford

Burlington

Thursday 10am

Somerville

Cambridge

Thursday 10am

Middleborough

Carver

Thursday 10am

Chicopee Comp

Chicopee

Thursday 10:15am

Lexington

Concord-Carlisle

Thursday 10am

Gloucester

Danvers

Thursday 10am

Fairhaven

Dartmouth

Thursday 10am

Seekonk

Dighton-Rehoboth

Thursday 10am

Greater New Bedford

Diman

Thursday 10am

Medfield

Dover-Sherborn

Thursday 10am

New Bedford

Durfee

Thursday 10:15am

Marshfield

Duxbury

Thursday 10am

Longmeadow

East Longmeadow

Thursday 10am

Boston Latin

English High

Thursday 10am

Barnstable

Falmouth

Thursday 10am

Smith Vocational

Franklin County Tech

Thursday 10am

Millbury

Grafton

Thursday 10am

Tyngsborough

Groton-Dunstable

Thursday 10am

Ipswich

Hamilton-Wenham

Thursday 10am

Scituate

Hingham

Thursday 10am

South Hadley

Holyoke

Thursday 10am

Marlborough

Hudson

Thursday 12pm

Cohasset

Hull

Thursday 10am

Atlantis

Joseph Case

Thursday 10am

Central Catholic

Lawrence

Thursday 10am

Auburn

Leicester

Thursday 10am

Newton South

Lincoln-Sudbury

Thursday 10am

Ayer Shirley

Littleton

Thursday 10am

Haverhill

Lowell

Thursday 10am

Lynn Classical

Lynn English

Thursday 10am

North Reading

Lynnfield

Thursday 10:30am

Athol

Mahar

Thursday 10am

Foxborough

Mansfield

Thursday 10am

Sandwich

Mashpee

Thursday 10am

Malden

Medford

Thursday 10am

Millis

Medway

Thursday 10am

Taunton

Milford

Thursday 10am

Keefe Tech

Minuteman

Thursday 10am

Narragansett

Murdock

 

Thursday 10am

Clinton

Nashoba

Thursday 10am

Framingham

Natick

Thursday 10am

Dennis-Yarmouth

Nauset

Thursday 10am

Quincy

North Quincy

Thursday 10am

Easthampton

Northampton

Thursday 10am

Uxbridge

Northbridge

Thursday 10am

Essex Tech

Northeast

Thursday 10am

Hanover

Norwell

Thursday 10am

Dedham

Norwood

Thursday 10am

Latin Academy

O'Bryant

Thursday 10am

Sharon

Oliver Ames

Thursday 10am

Bay Path

Oxford

Thursday 10am

Ludlow

Palmer

 

Thursday 10am

Saugus

Peabody

Thursday 10am

Triton

Pentucket/Georgetown

Thursday 10am

Plymouth South

Plymouth North

Thursday 10am

Winthrop

Revere

Thursday 10am

East Bridgewater

Rockland

Thursday 10am

Pembroke

Silver Lake

Thursday 10am

Reading

Stoneham

Thursday 10:15am

Canton

Stoughton

Thursday 10am

Blackstone-Millville/Hopedale

Sutton

Thursday 10am

Marblehead

Swampscott

Thursday 10am

Shepherd Hill

Tantasqua

Thursday 10am

Cape Cod Tech

Upper Cape

Thursday 10am

Shrewsbury

Wachusett

Thursday 10am

Melrose

Wakefield

Thursday 10:15am

Bourne

Wareham

Thursday 10am

Belmont

Watertown

Thursday 10am

Weston

Wayland

Thursday 10am

Needham

Wellesley

Thursday 10am

Maynard/AMSA

West Boylston

Thursday 10am

Southeastern

West Bridgewater

Thursday 10am

Algonquin

Westborough

Thursday 10am

Amherst-Pelham

Westfield

Thursday 10:30pm

Holliston

Westwood

Thursday 10am

Walpole

Weymouth

Thursday 10am

Abington

Whitman-Hanson

Thursday 10am

Tewksbury

Wilmington

Thursday 10am

Winchester

Woburn

Thursday 10am

Worcester SouthWorcester North
Thursday 10am

St. John's Prep

Xaverian

Thursday 10am

DracutMethuen
Thursday 7pm








