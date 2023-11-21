2023 Massachusetts High School Football Thanksgiving Day Scoreboard

BOSTON -- People love their turkey and all of those incredible fixins on Thanksgiving Day. It's also a great day to sit around the table with your extended family, friends, and anyone else you welcome into your home.

But it isn't Thanksgiving without some high school football, and the table is set with another 100+ games on Thursday morning and afternoon (plus a few games on Tuesday and Wednesday) around the state of Massachusetts.

If you can't make it out to cheer on your hometown team, we have you covered! Check back throughout the week for the latest on the high school gridiron!

TEAM 1 TEAM 2 WINNER FINAL SCORE Tech Boston Brighton Fenway Park Tuesday 5pm King Philip Franklin Fenway Park Tuesday 7:30pm Worcester Tech Abby Kelley Foster Wednesday 3pm Chelmsford Billerica Wednesday 4pm Blue Hills Bristol-Plymouth Wednesday 5pm South Shore Holbrook/Avon Wednesday 5pm Shawnseen Arlington Catholic Wednesday 6pm North Middlesex Assabet Wednesday 6pm Archbishop Williams Cardinal Spellman Wednesday 6pm St. Mary's Everett Wednesday 6pm Lowell Catholic Greater Lowell Wednesday 6pm Oakmont Lunenburg Wednesday 6pm Monty Tech Nashoba Valley Tech Wednesday 6pm Tri-County Old Colony Wednesday 6pm Gardner Quabbin Wednesday 6pm Ware Quaboag Wednesday 6pm St. Paul St. Bernard's Wednesday 6pm Chelsea Cathedral Wednesday 6pm Monomoy St. John Paul II Wednesday 6pm Malden Catholic St. John's (Shrewsbury) Wednesday 6pm Greater Lawrence Whittier Wednesday 6pm Bishop Feehan Bishop Stang Wednesday 6:30pm Leominster Fitchburg Wednesday 6:30pm Pathfinder Belchertown Thursday 9am South Boston East Boston Thursday 9:30am Westford Acton-Boxborough Thursday 10am Newburyport Amesbury Thursday 10am North Andover Andover Thursday 10am Old Rochester Apponequet Thursday 10am Waltham Arlington Thursday 10am Hopkinton Ashland Thursday 10am North Attleborough Attelboro Thursday 10am Southbridge Bartlett Thursday 10:15am Norton Bellingham Thursday 10am Salem Beverly Thursday 10am Masconomet Bishop Fenwick Thursday 10am Nipmuc Blackstone Valley Thursday 10am Catholic Memorial BC High Thursday 10:30am Milton Braintree Thursday 10am Brockton Bridgewater-Raynham Thursday 10am Newton North Brookline Thursday 10am Bedford Burlington Thursday 10am Somerville Cambridge Thursday 10am Middleborough Carver Thursday 10am Chicopee Comp Chicopee Thursday 10:15am Lexington Concord-Carlisle Thursday 10am Gloucester Danvers Thursday 10am Fairhaven Dartmouth Thursday 10am Seekonk Dighton-Rehoboth Thursday 10am Greater New Bedford Diman Thursday 10am Medfield Dover-Sherborn Thursday 10am New Bedford Durfee Thursday 10:15am Marshfield Duxbury Thursday 10am Longmeadow East Longmeadow Thursday 10am Boston Latin English High Thursday 10am Barnstable Falmouth Thursday 10am Smith Vocational Franklin County Tech Thursday 10am Millbury Grafton Thursday 10am Tyngsborough Groton-Dunstable Thursday 10am Ipswich Hamilton-Wenham Thursday 10am Scituate Hingham Thursday 10am South Hadley Holyoke Thursday 10am Marlborough Hudson Thursday 12pm Cohasset Hull Thursday 10am Atlantis Joseph Case Thursday 10am Central Catholic Lawrence Thursday 10am Auburn Leicester Thursday 10am Newton South Lincoln-Sudbury Thursday 10am Ayer Shirley Littleton Thursday 10am Haverhill Lowell Thursday 10am Lynn Classical Lynn English Thursday 10am North Reading Lynnfield Thursday 10:30am Athol Mahar Thursday 10am Foxborough Mansfield Thursday 10am Sandwich Mashpee Thursday 10am Malden Medford Thursday 10am Millis Medway Thursday 10am Taunton Milford Thursday 10am Keefe Tech Minuteman Thursday 10am Narragansett Murdock

Thursday 10am Clinton Nashoba Thursday 10am Framingham Natick Thursday 10am Dennis-Yarmouth Nauset Thursday 10am Quincy North Quincy Thursday 10am Easthampton Northampton Thursday 10am Uxbridge Northbridge Thursday 10am Essex Tech Northeast Thursday 10am Hanover Norwell Thursday 10am Dedham Norwood Thursday 10am Latin Academy O'Bryant Thursday 10am Sharon Oliver Ames Thursday 10am Bay Path Oxford Thursday 10am Ludlow Palmer

Thursday 10am Saugus Peabody Thursday 10am Triton Pentucket/Georgetown Thursday 10am Plymouth South Plymouth North Thursday 10am Winthrop Revere Thursday 10am East Bridgewater Rockland Thursday 10am Pembroke Silver Lake Thursday 10am Reading Stoneham Thursday 10:15am Canton Stoughton Thursday 10am Blackstone-Millville/Hopedale Sutton Thursday 10am Marblehead Swampscott Thursday 10am Shepherd Hill Tantasqua Thursday 10am Cape Cod Tech Upper Cape Thursday 10am Shrewsbury Wachusett Thursday 10am Melrose Wakefield Thursday 10:15am Bourne Wareham Thursday 10am Belmont Watertown Thursday 10am Weston Wayland Thursday 10am Needham Wellesley Thursday 10am Maynard/AMSA West Boylston Thursday 10am Southeastern West Bridgewater Thursday 10am Algonquin Westborough Thursday 10am Amherst-Pelham Westfield Thursday 10:30pm Holliston Westwood Thursday 10am Walpole Weymouth Thursday 10am Abington Whitman-Hanson Thursday 10am Tewksbury Wilmington Thursday 10am Winchester Woburn Thursday 10am Worcester South Worcester North

Thursday 10am St. John's Prep Xaverian Thursday 10am Dracut Methuen

