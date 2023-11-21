2023 Massachusetts High School Football Thanksgiving Day Scoreboard
BOSTON -- People love their turkey and all of those incredible fixins on Thanksgiving Day. It's also a great day to sit around the table with your extended family, friends, and anyone else you welcome into your home.
But it isn't Thanksgiving without some high school football, and the table is set with another 100+ games on Thursday morning and afternoon (plus a few games on Tuesday and Wednesday) around the state of Massachusetts.
If you can't make it out to cheer on your hometown team, we have you covered! Check back throughout the week for the latest on the high school gridiron!
TEAM 1
TEAM 2
WINNER
FINAL SCORE
Tech Boston
Brighton
Fenway Park
Tuesday 5pm
King Philip
Franklin
Fenway Park
Tuesday 7:30pm
Worcester Tech
Abby Kelley Foster
Wednesday 3pm
Chelmsford
Billerica
Wednesday 4pm
Blue Hills
Bristol-Plymouth
Wednesday 5pm
South Shore
Holbrook/Avon
Wednesday 5pm
Shawnseen
Arlington Catholic
Wednesday 6pm
North Middlesex
Assabet
Wednesday 6pm
Archbishop Williams
Cardinal Spellman
Wednesday 6pm
St. Mary's
Everett
Wednesday 6pm
Lowell Catholic
Greater Lowell
Wednesday 6pm
Oakmont
Lunenburg
Wednesday 6pm
Monty Tech
Nashoba Valley Tech
Wednesday 6pm
Tri-County
Old Colony
Wednesday 6pm
Gardner
Quabbin
Wednesday 6pm
Ware
Quaboag
Wednesday 6pm
St. Paul
St. Bernard's
Wednesday 6pm
Chelsea
Cathedral
Wednesday 6pm
Monomoy
St. John Paul II
Wednesday 6pm
Malden Catholic
St. John's (Shrewsbury)
Wednesday 6pm
Greater Lawrence
Whittier
Wednesday 6pm
Bishop Feehan
Bishop Stang
Wednesday 6:30pm
Leominster
Fitchburg
Wednesday 6:30pm
Pathfinder
Belchertown
Thursday 9am
South Boston
East Boston
Thursday 9:30am
Westford
Acton-Boxborough
Thursday 10am
Newburyport
Amesbury
Thursday 10am
|North Andover
Andover
Thursday 10am
Old Rochester
Apponequet
Thursday 10am
Waltham
Arlington
Thursday 10am
Hopkinton
Ashland
Thursday 10am
North Attleborough
Attelboro
Thursday 10am
Southbridge
Bartlett
Thursday 10:15am
Norton
Bellingham
Thursday 10am
Salem
Beverly
Thursday 10am
Masconomet
Bishop Fenwick
Thursday 10am
Nipmuc
Blackstone Valley
Thursday 10am
Catholic Memorial
BC High
Thursday 10:30am
Milton
Braintree
Thursday 10am
Brockton
Bridgewater-Raynham
Thursday 10am
Newton North
Brookline
Thursday 10am
Bedford
Burlington
Thursday 10am
Somerville
Cambridge
Thursday 10am
|Middleborough
Carver
Thursday 10am
Chicopee Comp
Chicopee
Thursday 10:15am
Lexington
Concord-Carlisle
Thursday 10am
Gloucester
Danvers
Thursday 10am
Fairhaven
Dartmouth
Thursday 10am
Seekonk
Dighton-Rehoboth
Thursday 10am
Greater New Bedford
Diman
Thursday 10am
Medfield
Dover-Sherborn
Thursday 10am
New Bedford
Durfee
Thursday 10:15am
Marshfield
Duxbury
Thursday 10am
Longmeadow
East Longmeadow
Thursday 10am
Boston Latin
English High
Thursday 10am
Barnstable
Falmouth
Thursday 10am
Smith Vocational
Franklin County Tech
Thursday 10am
Millbury
Grafton
Thursday 10am
Tyngsborough
Groton-Dunstable
Thursday 10am
Ipswich
Hamilton-Wenham
Thursday 10am
Scituate
Hingham
Thursday 10am
South Hadley
Holyoke
Thursday 10am
Marlborough
Hudson
Thursday 12pm
Cohasset
Hull
Thursday 10am
Atlantis
Joseph Case
Thursday 10am
Central Catholic
Lawrence
Thursday 10am
Auburn
Leicester
Thursday 10am
Newton South
Lincoln-Sudbury
Thursday 10am
Ayer Shirley
Littleton
Thursday 10am
Haverhill
Lowell
Thursday 10am
Lynn Classical
Lynn English
Thursday 10am
North Reading
Lynnfield
Thursday 10:30am
Athol
Mahar
Thursday 10am
Foxborough
Mansfield
Thursday 10am
Sandwich
Mashpee
Thursday 10am
Malden
Medford
Thursday 10am
Millis
Medway
Thursday 10am
Taunton
Milford
Thursday 10am
Keefe Tech
Minuteman
Thursday 10am
Narragansett
Murdock
Thursday 10am
Clinton
Nashoba
Thursday 10am
Framingham
Natick
Thursday 10am
Dennis-Yarmouth
Nauset
Thursday 10am
Quincy
North Quincy
Thursday 10am
Easthampton
Northampton
Thursday 10am
Uxbridge
Northbridge
Thursday 10am
Essex Tech
Northeast
Thursday 10am
Hanover
Norwell
Thursday 10am
Dedham
Norwood
Thursday 10am
Latin Academy
O'Bryant
Thursday 10am
Sharon
Oliver Ames
Thursday 10am
Bay Path
Oxford
Thursday 10am
Ludlow
Palmer
Thursday 10am
Saugus
Peabody
Thursday 10am
Triton
Pentucket/Georgetown
Thursday 10am
Plymouth South
Plymouth North
Thursday 10am
Winthrop
Revere
Thursday 10am
East Bridgewater
Rockland
Thursday 10am
Pembroke
Silver Lake
Thursday 10am
Reading
Stoneham
Thursday 10:15am
Canton
Stoughton
Thursday 10am
Blackstone-Millville/Hopedale
Sutton
Thursday 10am
Marblehead
Swampscott
Thursday 10am
Shepherd Hill
Tantasqua
Thursday 10am
Cape Cod Tech
Upper Cape
Thursday 10am
Shrewsbury
Wachusett
Thursday 10am
Melrose
Wakefield
Thursday 10:15am
Bourne
Wareham
Thursday 10am
Belmont
Watertown
Thursday 10am
Weston
Wayland
Thursday 10am
Needham
Wellesley
Thursday 10am
Maynard/AMSA
West Boylston
Thursday 10am
Southeastern
West Bridgewater
Thursday 10am
Algonquin
Westborough
Thursday 10am
Amherst-Pelham
Westfield
Thursday 10:30pm
Holliston
Westwood
Thursday 10am
Walpole
Weymouth
Thursday 10am
Abington
Whitman-Hanson
Thursday 10am
Tewksbury
Wilmington
Thursday 10am
Winchester
Woburn
Thursday 10am
|Worcester South
|Worcester North
|Thursday 10am
St. John's Prep
Xaverian
Thursday 10am
|Dracut
|Methuen
|Thursday 7pm
for more features.