"Not worth my time," As gas prices rise, food delivery drivers feel the sting

BOSTON – On Wednesday, gas in Massachusetts hit a new record-breaking price - $4.70 per gallon – up 26 cents in a week.

Higher gas prices mean food deliveries are now costing drivers and consumers more money.

"The money they're giving us is so low, it doesn't even cover a quarter of a tank of gas," said rideshare driver Steve Levin. He said he has dialed back on food deliveries as the profit margin has decreased. "If somebody wants something, it's usually something small, it pays $2.25, maybe $5, so it's really not worth my time."

Other drivers agree – if the price to fuel up continues to rise, there's not much incentive to continue to take orders.

"What it does, it creates another cost for us. Our day-to-day costs are already exorbitant," said Rahim Abbasi, a driver in Brighton.

Services such as Uber Eats and DoorDash have recently added temporary fuel surcharges as a way to help cut costs for drivers, but they say it doesn't help.

"It's still not enough. Fifty-five cents is nothing," Levin said.

And some customers who have to pick up that tab say they're now choosing to get into their own cars to save a few bucks.

"I've noticed probably about a 15 percent increase in the total charge of everything," said Dylan Levinson, of Allston. "It's much better if you can just go to the place; it helps out more."

Businesses are also feeling the effects. Big Daddy's Pizza in Allston says 50 percent of their revenue relies on deliveries, and lately it's become much more difficult to find drivers."

"The price of gas is the price of gas for everybody, but it's harder to get drivers as the price of gas goes up and people make less money," said Big Daddy's Manager Glenn Weinstein.