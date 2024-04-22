Are allergies worse this week? Here's what to know about Boston's high pollen count

Wet and rainy year could mean a brutal allergy season in Massachusetts

BOSTON - Do your allergies feel worse this week? There's a reason why - tree pollen is spiking and will be very high all week long.

Peak pollen season

April and May are peak tree pollen season in New England. Alder, juniper, and poplar trees are at their highest levels of pollen this week. This will be about as bad as it gets for tree pollen this season.

Pollen season will dip in the summer before weed season begins in August.

Boston Pollen Count

Does it feel like your allergies are getting worse each year? There's actually a scientific reason behind that. The pollen seasons are getting longer because of climate change.

As the climate gets warmer, the pollen season gets longer. Pollen season has increased by two weeks in Boston since 1970.

Allergies vs. cold

It's the age-old question: Are you actually sick, or are you having allergies? The symptoms can be very similar.

Common allergy symptoms:

Sneezing

Nasal congestion

Runny or stuffy nose

Watery eyes

Itchy throat and eyes

Wheezing

Pollen allergies can also aggravate asthma.

Common cold symptoms:

Fever

Sore throat

Sneezing

Runny or stuffy nose

Cough

People with seasonal allergies will most likely not have a sore throat or cough, according to the Mayo Clinic. If you are having severe symptoms, visit your doctor.

How to relieve allergy symptoms

Seasonal allergies can be a nuisance for millions of people. But luckily, there are a few ways to mitigate your symptoms.

Stay indoors, especially in the morning

Avoid gardening and outside chores or wear a mask

Shower after you go outside

Close doors and windows

Turn on your air conditioning

Take an over-the-counter medication

Rinse your sinuses with saline

If your allergies are especially bad and none of these remedies work, your doctor may recommend allergy shots. Please check with your doctor before taking any new medications.