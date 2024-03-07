Watch CBS News
Have your spring allergies kicked in already? Don't be surprised

By Mallika Marshall, MD

BOSTON - Don't be surprised if your spring allergies have already started to kick in.

About 60 million Americans suffer from spring allergies and each year, symptoms are starting earlier and stronger than before. Symptoms like itchy, watery eyes, itchy, runny nose, itchy throat, and sneezing.

Climate change is largely to blame. Higher than average temperatures coupled with higher CO2 levels cause plants to produce pollen earlier and in higher counts.

So what can you do? Avoid yard work at this time of year, keep doors and windows closed on high pollen days, remove your clothes and shower at night so you're not taking the pollen to bed with you, and start your allergy medicines now such as antihistamines and steroid nasal sprays.

Mallika Marshall, MD
Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on March 7, 2024 / 6:05 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

