Have your spring allergies kicked in already? Don't be surprised

BOSTON - Don't be surprised if your spring allergies have already started to kick in.

About 60 million Americans suffer from spring allergies and each year, symptoms are starting earlier and stronger than before. Symptoms like itchy, watery eyes, itchy, runny nose, itchy throat, and sneezing.

Climate change is largely to blame. Higher than average temperatures coupled with higher CO2 levels cause plants to produce pollen earlier and in higher counts.

So what can you do? Avoid yard work at this time of year, keep doors and windows closed on high pollen days, remove your clothes and shower at night so you're not taking the pollen to bed with you, and start your allergy medicines now such as antihistamines and steroid nasal sprays.