Healthcare facilities facing critical shortage of Children's Tylenol, amoxicillin

BOSTON - Anyone with young children at home has probably experienced the rampant fevers, coughs, and runny noses that are resulting from this year's tripledemic, the collision of flu, RSV, and COVID cases. Now, these respiratory illnesses are wreaking havoc on the supply chain.

Many doctors' offices and pharmacies are grappling with a critical shortage of Children's Tylenol, or acetaminophen, and amoxicillin, used to treat ear infections and pneumonia.

"We have not had access to children's Tylenol at our health center for the last four weeks," said Dr. Alyssa Levin-Scherz, the head of pediatrics at DOT House Health in Dorchester.

Levin-Scherz says it takes the nurses 15 to 20 minutes to call multiple pharmacies and find amoxicillin. The FDA issued a warning about a shortage of the antibiotic more than a month ago.

"If we can't find amoxicillin then we're giving other higher dose antibiotics that have worse side effects and are contributing to antibiotic resistance," Levin-Scherz said.

Doctors are advising parents to get their kids vaccinated against flu and COVID as a line of defense. They also say people should not hoard Tylenol when they find it.

Pediatrician Dr. Robyn Riseberg also says there are safe alternatives for treating a fever.

"Just cause your child has a fever, it's OK. It doesn't absolutely have to be treated in that moment. And there are other ways to try and bring down fevers such as a warm bath and just making sure your child is really well hydrated," Riseberg said.