Haverhill prepares for onslaught of rain, wind after receiving more than a foot of snow

HAVERHILL – The snow day granted to Haverhill Public Schools students and those in neighboring towns was spent out in the bright sunshine, surrounded by 18 inches of fresh powder.

Many students and families enjoyed the day at Ski Bradford. "Some of it we've left as ungroomed powder so the kids can see the powder if they want to," said Ski Patrol Director Dennis Gauvin. "It's been a while since we've had powder skiing here in New England."

While families played inside the city that looked like a snow globe, public works crews caught up after a marathon storm that dumped double the amount of snow they expected.

"The city guys were here from 4 p.m. Saturday until midnight last night and then they are actually back out today," Public Works Director Bob Ward told WBZ on Monday.

The storm was "much bigger than we anticipated," added Mayor Melinda Barrett, who is only one week into her term.

While crews spent the day clearing heavy limbs and re-plowing side roads, city leadership was planning for the next major event: a rain storm Tuesday night into Wednesday that could wash away all of the snow and cause major flooding.

"We are asking people if they know of a drain near their house or a catch basin that they clear it. If there is an issue with it, that they say that they can't handle, call the DPW," said Barrett.

Some pointers if you're prepping for a snow to rain transition:

Clear snow from around the foundation of your house. Clear any storm drains near or on your property. Charge your electronics in case there are power outages.

Some neighbors on Bates Road worry that storm preparation won't be enough. They experienced repeated flooding over the rainy summer that destroyed much of their basements and first floors. "I'm nervous. There will be no sleep," said Betsy Vega, who is still in the process of clearing out, repairing, and waterproofing her home from a destructive August rain. "That's all we think about now. Whenever there's any kind of precipitation… Because the snow may not be an issue today but snow melts. So, it can be an issue and it's going to be an issue for us."

According to Public Works, Haverhill has 20 areas of flood concern that the city is keeping a close eye on. There are more than 10,000 catch basins in the city, and DPW and the mayor request residents' help clearing storm drains near their property.