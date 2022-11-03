UMass Lowell poll shows Hassan leading Bolduc by 10 in New Hampshire Senate race

Keller @ Large: Hassan's reelection to Senate anything but certain in NH

LOWELL - Maggie Hassan holds a 10-point lead over Republican challenger Don Bolduc in the New Hampshire Senate race, according to a new poll released Thursday by the University of Massachusetts Lowell Center for Public Opinion.

In a survey of 600 likely New Hampshire voters, the incumbent Democratic senator leads the retired Army brigadier general 51% to 41%. The margin of error is 5.1%.

"The New Hampshire U.S. Senate race was supposed to be a tough road for Maggie Hassan, who barely won in 2016 over a tough Republican opponent. Six years later, she seems firmly in control of the race," said John Cluverius, the director of survey research at the center. "New Hampshire voters, famously independent are set to re-elect a sitting Democratic senator in what would normally be a very bad year for Democrats."

The new poll taken between October 14 and October 25 paints a starkly different picture of the race than a recent poll by St. Anselm College, which had Bolduc leading Hassan 48% to 47%.

UMass Lowell also polled 1,000 likely Massachusetts voters and found that Attorney General Maura Healey is leading former state Rep. Geoff Diehl by 27 points, 59% to 32%, in the governor's race. Other Democrats also hold double-digit leads in the race for attorney general, treasurer and secretary of state.

The "Millionaire's Tax" ballot question appears likely to pass, according to the poll, with "Yes" leading 61% to 34%. Ballot Question 4 concerning access to driver's licenses is slightly more contentious, with 53% looking to keep in place the law that allows undocumented immigrants to obtain licenses, and 39% planning to vote for a repeal.

In Massachusetts, Biden is viewed favorably by 53% of likely voters compared to 44% in New Hampshire. The poll found both states would support Biden over former president Donald Trump if there is a 2024 rematch.

Click here for more on the UMass Lowell poll.