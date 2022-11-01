Latest poll shows US Senate race in New Hampshire between Hassan, Bolduc in a dead heat

Latest poll shows US Senate race in New Hampshire between Hassan, Bolduc in a dead heat

Latest poll shows US Senate race in New Hampshire between Hassan, Bolduc in a dead heat

MANCHESTER, N.H. -- The race for the U.S. Senate in New Hampshire is neck and neck and a new St. Anselm College poll now puts Republican challenger and political newcomer, retired brigadier general Don Bolduc ahead of incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan, 48 to 47 percent.

Hassan, a Democrat, shrugged off the tightening polls at a campaign event on Tuesday, one week ahead of the midterm elections.

"We've always known it would be a very, very tight race. In New Hampshire you have to make your case every election," Hassan said, "I was named the most bipartisan senator in the country, and I've delivered on results like banning surprise medical bills that really matter to the people of New Hampshire."

Bolduc told WBZ that he can feel his momentum growing. On Monday, the Republican was also endorsed by former President Donald Trump on his social media platform, Truth Social.

"I'm thankful for the endorsement and of course, there's a part of my base that's been waiting for it," Bolduc said.

If elected, Bolduc said he would focus first on energy policy and then securing the country's southern border.

"I know that there are bills laying in wait, ready for us to get the majority so that we can reverse all the bad energy policies. I will co-sponsor those immediately," Bolduc said.

At the Red Arrow Diner, a Manchester, New Hampshire political institution, patrons were already discussing the coming election.

"The big issue is the economy, and the second big issue is the border," said Patrick Ledbetter, a Vietnam veteran who plans to vote for Bolduc.

Carol Berry said she supports Sen. Hassan because of her experience in office.

"She's experienced and she knows a lot of what's going on in Congress," Berry said.

New Hampshire politics have long attracted national eyes, but this is one of the midterm races that could determine which party controls the U.S. Senate. The Granite State is purple and roughly 40 percent of its voters are unaffiliated.