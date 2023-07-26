Harvard professor says knowledge of UAPs should 'shared by all humans'

BOSTON -- It was a hearing like no other in front of congressional lawmakers. On Wednesday, three men with extensive military backgrounds testified that we may not be alone when it comes to Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, and that the United States has been hiding information from the public.

"Parts of our government are more aware of UAPs than they led on. Classification practices keep information hidden," tells Ryan Graves, a former Navy pilot, "These sightings are not rare or isolated. They are routine. Military pilots and commercial pilots are frequently witnessing these phenomena."

Graves testified to an incident 10 miles off of Virginia Beach. That's where he says a black cube in a clear sphere split two F-18 jets. It came within 50 feet of the jets and was 5 to 15 feet in diameter. One legislator asked Graves if he thought the objects could be manmade.

"These objects were staying stationary in Category 4 hurricane winds. These same objects would accelerate to category Mach 1.1 to 1.2 Mach in behaviors I don't have an explanation for," tells Graves.

Retired Major David Grusch served as a representative for two Pentagon task forces investigating UAPs. He told legislators the government has a multi-decade UAP crash retrieval and reverse engineering operation, and that it recovered life.

(L-R) Ryan Graves, executive director of Americans for Safe Aerospace, David Grusch, former National Reconnaissance Officer Representative of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Task Force at the U.S. Department of Defense, and Retired Navy Commander David Fravor Drew Angerer / Getty Images



"I was informed during the course of my official duties of a multi-decade UAP crash retrieval and reverse engineering program, to which I was denied access to when I requested it," told Grusch. "As I've stated publicly in some of these interviews, biologics came with some of these recoveries."

Harvard Professor Avi Loeb is currently studying fragments of a meteor that he believes may be pieces of an interstellar spacecraft. While he believes it is possible for spacecrafts to be on Earth, he questions the presence of life.

"That is very surprising if true because biological creatures would have a hard time surviving such a large journey through interstellar space with millions of billions of years. It's difficult to imagine having the patience to finish the journey," says Loeb before leaving open the possibility. "Perhaps there are ways to extend longevity and ways to extend biological creatures in ways we don't imagine."

A theme throughout the hearing was the lack of a central organization to monitor and analyze UAP data. Graves believes commercial and military pilots may be withholding information for fear that it may negatively impact their careers if they speak up. At one point, Representative Tim Burchette of Tennessee asked Grusch if he had any personal knowledge that people may have been harmed or injured in an effort to conceal these extraterrestrial technologies. Grusch responded, "Yes, personally."

"We want to understand if US adversaries have technologies that the US does not possess and what they mean. If you realize this has nothing to do with human-made technologies, that should be knowledge shared by all humans. They should release that information," believes Loeb. "Grusch was inside the Department of Defense and had access to documents and reports about materials and crafts that are in possession of the US government. He knows the names of individuals who were engaged in the reverse engineering retrieval programs of unidentified objects, and he indicates non-human origins. He knows about locations where the research is being done. If true, this information should be made public. Anything that went through interstellar space, thousands of light years, doesn't adhere to international borders. It doesn't care about how humans split this land on the rock we live on, and therefore it should be the subject of science."

Numerous legislators made it clear that they intend to push for a better way to have all of this information categorized and analyzed.

"What needs to happen is a centralized organization that assembles all the data and decides how frequent is this? Because it provides a hazard to fly," adds Loeb.

Former Navy pilot Commander Dave Fravor was an eyewitness to one such hazard. He also testified at the hearing. On a mission in 2004, he and three others say they saw a Tic-Tac shaped object that was caught on camera.

"With a longitudinal access moving north-south and moving very abruptly over the water. It had no rotors, no rotor wash or any sign of visible control surfaces like wings," testified Fravor.

As they approached, he says the object flew up to align with them, jammed their radar, and took off. He says no one contacted him to investigate the incident for five years.

"As we started to turn back toward the east, the controller said, 'Sir you're not going to believe this, but that thing is at your point roughly 60 miles away in less than a minute.' You can calculate the speed," told Fravor. "The controller told us that these objects had been observed for over two weeks coming down from 80,000 feet rapidly descending to 20,000 feet, and then going straight back up. For those who don't know, 80,000 feet is space."