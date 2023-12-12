Harvard President Claudine Gay to "remain in office," according to report

Harvard President Claudine Gay to "remain in office," according to campus newspaper

CAMBRIDGE - Harvard President Claudine Gay will stay in office, according to a report Tuesday in the campus newspaper, The Harvard Crimson.

Gay and the presidents of MIT and the University of Pennsylvania have been under intense criticism since last week when they each testified before Congress about antisemitism on college campuses.

Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik asked Gay, "At Harvard, does calling for the genocide of Jews violate Harvard's rules of bullying and harassment, yes, or no?"

"It can be, depending on the context," Gay said.

After their testimony, more than 70 members of Congress, mostly Republicans, demanded all three presidents resign. University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill resigned Saturday.

"I am sorry," Gay later told the Crimson. "Words matter."

Hundreds of faculty at Harvard signed a letter calling for the university's two governing boards to resist pressure from politicians and donors to force Gay to resign.

The Harvard Corporation, the highest governing body at the school, met to discuss Gay's future at the university Monday.

According to the Crimson, the board will announce their support for Gay Tuesday in a statement.

There has been no official statement yet from Harvard.

Gay has also been accused of plagiarizing portions of her PhD thesis. In a statement to the Boston Globe, she said "I stand by the integrity of my scholarship."

MIT president Sally Kornbluth has also refused to resign. The school's governing board said she has their "full and unreserved support."