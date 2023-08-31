Harvard Medical School delaying report into body parts selling scheme

CAMBRIDGE - Harvard Medical School is delaying its report into the body parts selling scheme which was allegedly operating out of its morgue.

The report was initially expected at the end of the summer, but Harvard says it now won't be released until October.

The morgue's former manager, Cedric Lodge, is facing multiple charges.

Prosecutors say he stole body parts and sold them online. Hundreds of people have now joined a lawsuit alleging negligence on Harvard's part.