Dad Bryson Stott launches a home run, Bryce Harper hits his 350th in 9-8 loss to Red Sox

Dad energy fueled Bryson Stott as he launched a home run — along with four of his Philadelphia Phillies teammates — but it wasn't enough to beat the Boston Red Sox Wednesday night.

The game at Citizens Bank Park started strong for Philadelphia, with first baseman Bryce Harper hitting a milestone 350th home run in the first inning off Boston starter Lucas Giolito. He hit a first pitch fastball into the second deck in right field at Citizens Bank Park. The 439-foot homer run was his longest since a 451-foot blast on Sept. 23, 2023, against the New York Mets.

"It's pretty awesome," Harper said after the Phillies' 9-8, 11-inning loss to Boston. "On an individual note, I'm super happy about it. But I always want to win, obviously, and not getting the win was pretty tough."

The homer was the hardest hit ball of the season for Harper, who has begun to look like his former MVP self in recent weeks. In his last 10 games, the 32-year-old slugger has 16 hits, 14 for extra bases, including five home runs.

He became the 105th player in MLB history to reach 350 homers in a career and is the eighth active player to accomplish the feat. He is also the youngest in that group of eight to reach that milestone.

Stott, who also hit a double in the game, shared on Instagram that he and wife Dru Scott welcomed their second child, a baby boy, to the world just before 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.

"It was a big night for the offense," Harper said. "I thought we've swung the bat well all series. I thought we had some great at-bats. I'm super pumped for (Stott) obviously, having a baby at 3:45 in the morning, not getting much rest and then coming in and (doing what he did in the game) - that's baseball. I swear it happens every time."

Despite the loss, the Phillies can take some solace that the offense has been starting to drive the ball with more authority since the All-Star break.

"It's disappointing (to lose)" Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. "But the offense was good tonight."

Harper's homer came right after a home run by Kyle Schwarber, who has gone deep four times in the last six games and ranks third in the NL with 34 homers.

Nick Castellanos and J.T. Realmuto also homered in the loss for the Phillies. Realmuto's homer was his first against a left-handed pitcher this season.